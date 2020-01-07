 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘It looks like he woke up in his late 40s after a week-long bender!’ Fans in stitches at Conor McGregor UFC 246 walkout T-shirt

7 Jan, 2020 10:23
© Screenshot UFC Store | Getty Images
Conor McGregor’s official UFC 246 walkout T-shirt has been unveiled, and it’s fair to say the Irishman has seen better days in the image adorning the front of the garment.

With McGregor’s octagon comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas just around the corner, the UFC has rolled out the official merchandise on its online store.

And that includes a McGregor’s black Reebok ‘Legacy Series’ walkout T-shirt, which will set you back $60.     

The problem is, fans are unsure that it really is McGregor on the front, or at least a current likeness of him.

The Irishman (or apparently him) appears in fighting stance, arms raised and fists clenched.

And while the tattoos and south-paw stance are (just about) right, the haggard features have left ‘The Notorious’ looking old beyond his 31 years.

One fan even pondered whether it was meant to show McGregor after a particularly heavy session on the Proper Number 12.

“WTF?! Looks like Conor just woke up in his late 40’s after a weeklong proper bender,” he wrote.

“Well if this is the shirt, Conor is going to lose,” another fan wrote.

"Reebok's got to get USADA to start drug testing their graphic designers," another mocked.

Others thought that, at first glance, the image was actually that of UFC ‘BMF’ title holder and rumored future McGregor opponent Jorge Masvidal.

The merch was presumably signed off by McGregor or a member of his team, suggesting that a man usually so meticulous over his appearance was satisfied with it.

McGregor, of course, has far bigger things on his mind as he approaches a crucial juncture in his career, knowing that a convincing win against fan favorite Cerrone, 36, would kick-start a 2020 in which the former two-weight champ plans to have three fights.

Also on the Dubliner’s radar is Masvidal, while his primary target is likely to be a rematch with lightweight ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission in Las Vegas in October of 2018 – the last time ‘The Notorious’ fought.

