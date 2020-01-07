‘It looks like he woke up in his late 40s after a week-long bender!’ Fans in stitches at Conor McGregor UFC 246 walkout T-shirt

Conor McGregor’s official UFC 246 walkout T-shirt has been unveiled, and it’s fair to say the Irishman has seen better days in the image adorning the front of the garment.

With McGregor’s octagon comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas just around the corner, the UFC has rolled out the official merchandise on its online store.

And that includes a McGregor’s black Reebok ‘Legacy Series’ walkout T-shirt, which will set you back $60.

The problem is, fans are unsure that it really is McGregor on the front, or at least a current likeness of him.

I really don’t know how to feel about this design. pic.twitter.com/8h5R4qQBtm — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 6, 2020

The Irishman (or apparently him) appears in fighting stance, arms raised and fists clenched.

And while the tattoos and south-paw stance are (just about) right, the haggard features have left ‘The Notorious’ looking old beyond his 31 years.

One fan even pondered whether it was meant to show McGregor after a particularly heavy session on the Proper Number 12.

“WTF?! Looks like Conor just woke up in his late 40’s after a weeklong proper bender,” he wrote.

WTF?! Looks like Conor just woke up in his late 40’s after a weeklong proper bender...🥃🥃🤦🏻‍♂️ @Reebok@ufc@danawhite — Movies. Music. Martial Arts. (@ThemeNYC) January 6, 2020

“Well if this is the shirt, Conor is going to lose,” another fan wrote.

"Reebok's got to get USADA to start drug testing their graphic designers," another mocked.

Reebok’s got to get USADA to start drug testing their graphic designers cuz whoever made that shirt and thought it was good is on entirely too much drugs. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 6, 2020

Others thought that, at first glance, the image was actually that of UFC ‘BMF’ title holder and rumored future McGregor opponent Jorge Masvidal.

If you paint Conor McGregor hair black in the new awful Reebok walkout t-shirt, he starts to look a lot like Jorge Masvidal 😄 In fact, more like Jorge than the original did of Conor.What do you think?@TheNotoriousMMA@GamebredFighter@ufc#UFC246pic.twitter.com/nUyYV2JU7Q — Nonlinear Horse (@NonlinearHorse) January 7, 2020

The merch was presumably signed off by McGregor or a member of his team, suggesting that a man usually so meticulous over his appearance was satisfied with it.

McGregor, of course, has far bigger things on his mind as he approaches a crucial juncture in his career, knowing that a convincing win against fan favorite Cerrone, 36, would kick-start a 2020 in which the former two-weight champ plans to have three fights.

Also on the Dubliner’s radar is Masvidal, while his primary target is likely to be a rematch with lightweight ruler Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission in Las Vegas in October of 2018 – the last time ‘The Notorious’ fought.