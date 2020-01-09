 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Wife of hockey star Alexander Ovechkin shares ADORABLE reaction of 1-year-old son when he sees dad on TV

9 Jan, 2020 11:27
© Instagram @nastyashubskaya / AFP
The reaction from Alexander Ovechkin’s son to seeing his NHL star dad on TV is the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

One-year-old Sergei was at home with his mother Nastya when the Washington Capitals star popped up on screen in a highlights montage, sending the youngster into squeals of delight.

Footage shared on Instagram by Nastya Ovechkina shows Sergei yelping ‘papa’ when he spots his dad on TV, before leaping off the couch to get a closer look.

The youngster even raises his arms after the famous number eight scores, struggling to contain his excitement.

The Capitals shared the footage on their Twitter account, with one fan writing “this is the type of stuff I like to see!”

But it was a disappointing night for Ovechkin Sr. on Wednesday as the Capitals went down 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. However, the Capitals still remain top of the Metropolitan Division.

Russian hockey star Ovechkin, 34, wed model and socialite Nastya, 26, in the summer of 2017, with son Sergei arriving one year later.

