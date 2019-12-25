 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian hockey star Ovechkin gives Trump Christmas gift at glitzy private dinner (PHOTOS)

25 Dec, 2019 11:05
Get short URL
Russian hockey star Ovechkin gives Trump Christmas gift at glitzy private dinner (PHOTOS)
© Screenshot from Instagram
Russian NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin gave President Donald Trump a Washington Capitals jersey at a Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 34-year-old player attended the star-studded private party with his wife Anastasia, who last year gave birth to their son Sergei.

READ MORE: 'A snap-shot laser beam!' Alex Ovechkin scores stunning wrist shot as Caps beat Devils 6-3 (VIDEO)

Ovechkin joined his family in Florida following the Caps’ 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins before heading to the holiday party thrown by the US president.

The Caps captain shook hands with Trump before giving him a white Washington Capitals jersey as a Christmas gift from the Ovechkins.

Nice to meet you, mr President,” Ovechkin’s wife wrote on Instagram, where she also posted a picture from the Christmas Eve party.

With over 680 career goals, the Caps left winger is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894.

He would need to score approximately 36 goals for next seven seasons to break it.

However, Gretzky’s career record point total of 2,857 should be safe for a while, with Ovechkin’s currently standing at just under 1,250.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies