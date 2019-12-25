Russian hockey star Ovechkin gives Trump Christmas gift at glitzy private dinner (PHOTOS)

Russian NHL superstar Alexander Ovechkin gave President Donald Trump a Washington Capitals jersey at a Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 34-year-old player attended the star-studded private party with his wife Anastasia, who last year gave birth to their son Sergei.

Ovechkin joined his family in Florida following the Caps’ 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins before heading to the holiday party thrown by the US president.

The Caps captain shook hands with Trump before giving him a white Washington Capitals jersey as a Christmas gift from the Ovechkins.

“Nice to meet you, mr President,” Ovechkin’s wife wrote on Instagram, where she also posted a picture from the Christmas Eve party.

Alex Ovechkin spent part of his Christmas Eve at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort @wusa9 📸- Instagram/@NastyaShubskayapic.twitter.com/tJ10Ik1u81 — Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) December 25, 2019

With over 680 career goals, the Caps left winger is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL record of 894.

He would need to score approximately 36 goals for next seven seasons to break it.

However, Gretzky’s career record point total of 2,857 should be safe for a while, with Ovechkin’s currently standing at just under 1,250.