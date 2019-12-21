 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'A snap-shot laser beam!' Alex Ovechkin scores stunning wrist shot as Caps beat Devils 6-3 (VIDEO)

21 Dec, 2019 19:00
©  AFP / Patrick Smith
Russian hockey superstar Alex Ovechkin celebrated his 900th game played in tandem with Nicklas Backstrom with a stunning strike as the Washington Capitals blew past the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Backstrom had a big night, netting twice and assisting with two more as he registered the 900th point of his career. But, not to be upstaged, Ovechkin found time to produce a moment of magic of his own.

"Ovi" broke down the right and, after receiving the puck via a smart layoff from Backstrom, fired unerringly through the legs of his teammate and high into the top corner of the net.

The first and second viewings of the goal show it was a perfectly-executed wrist shot, but a glance at the reverse-angle replay show just how incredible Ovechkin's strike really was, as he fired the puck through the legs of his teammate before it flew into the top corner.

It was a quite brilliant goal that drew the Caps level at 1-1 and set up the game for Backstrom to fire Washington ahead. And, after New Jersey leveled the scores again, Backstrom added his second, then assisted again to put the game out of reach of New Jersey.

But while Backstrom's all-round performance earned the post-game plaudits, the Shot of the Night award was a no-brainer, as Ovechkin claimed the award for his shot, described in commentary as a "...snap-shot laser beam."

We couldn't have put it better ourselves!

