Ex-Real Madrid star Victor Sanchez suspended as Malaga coach after X-rated video emerges online

Spanish second division team Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez after explicit footage emerged online of the former Real Madrid and Spain star exposing himself. Sanchez has said he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

In the widely-circulated video clip, Sanchez, 43, is seen exposing himself while wearing a Malaga T-shirt.

The club say they have now moved to suspend the coach while an investigation takes place.

"In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” a statement read.

"We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified."

Sanchez, who has been in charge at the struggling second-tier club since April of 2019, claimed he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

“I wish to inform that I am the victim of a crime against my privacy through harassment and extortion,” he said on social media.

"The matter is in the hands of the police and I am following their instructions…

“Sharing intimate content of any person without their consent is a crime, whether on social media or in any other way, according to Article 197 of the criminal code.

"There are sentences for those who share personal content without the consent of the affected person.

"Thanks for your understanding and support," he added.

That version of events did not seem to sit well with club owner Abdullah Al Thani, who tweeted a poem-like message on Tuesday night suggesting he was skeptical of Sanchez’s explanation.

We still waiting to know Who is the person he lying always ? he is like the Angel Never make mistakesHe does not want to admit the mistakejust one time said the truthDid you think that will help you of you always lying to everyone !?Be strong and say I make a mistake(....) — Abdullah N Al Thani (@ANAALThani) January 7, 2020

A former right midfielder, Sanchez enjoyed a playing career which began at Real Madrid, helping them to win the Champions League in 1998.

He then left for a spell at Racing Santander, before spending seven years at Deportivo La Coruna and then having a stint in Greece with Panathinaikos.

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Getafe, later taking his first head coach role at former club Deportivo.

He then spent less than two months in an ill-fated spell as boss at Olympiacos in Greece, before taking over at Real Betis and then Malaga.

Malaga are currently 16th in the Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation places.