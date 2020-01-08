 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ex-Real Madrid star Victor Sanchez suspended as Malaga coach after X-rated video emerges online

8 Jan, 2020 10:14
Get short URL
Ex-Real Madrid star Victor Sanchez suspended as Malaga coach after X-rated video emerges online
© Getty Images
Spanish second division team Malaga have suspended coach Victor Sanchez after explicit footage emerged online of the former Real Madrid and Spain star exposing himself. Sanchez has said he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

In the widely-circulated video clip, Sanchez, 43, is seen exposing himself while wearing a Malaga T-shirt. 

The club say they have now moved to suspend the coach while an investigation takes place.

"In relation to the events that have recently been discovered, and which have not as yet been verified, Malaga CF immediately suspends coach Victor Sanchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” a statement read.

"We will disclose further information once the facts have been clarified."

Sanchez, who has been in charge at the struggling second-tier club since April of 2019, claimed he is the victim of an extortion attempt.

“I wish to inform that I am the victim of a crime against my privacy through harassment and extortion,” he said on social media.  

"The matter is in the hands of the police and I am following their instructions…

“Sharing intimate content of any person without their consent is a crime, whether on social media or in any other way, according to Article 197 of the criminal code.

"There are sentences for those who share personal content without the consent of the affected person.

"Thanks for your understanding and support," he added.

RT
© Getty Images

That version of events did not seem to sit well with club owner Abdullah Al Thani, who tweeted a poem-like message on Tuesday night suggesting he was skeptical of Sanchez’s explanation.

A former right midfielder, Sanchez enjoyed a playing career which began at Real Madrid, helping them to win the Champions League in 1998.

RT
Sanchez (front row, far right) helped Real to Champions League glory. © AFP

He then left for a spell at Racing Santander, before spending seven years at Deportivo La Coruna and then having a stint in Greece with Panathinaikos.    

He began his coaching career as an assistant at Getafe, later taking his first head coach role at former club Deportivo.

He then spent less than two months in an ill-fated spell as boss at Olympiacos in Greece, before taking over at Real Betis and then Malaga.

Malaga are currently 16th in the Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation places.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies