Parimatch Premier Cup: Three Russian Premier League sides set for action in off-season tournament in Doha

Three of the Russian Premier League's top five sides are set for action in Doha as part of the Parimatch Premier Cup.

FC Rostov, Spartak Moscow and Lokomotiv Moscow will all be in action in the tournament, which will take place in early-February, with the three Russian sides joined by eight-time Serbian champions Partizan Belgrade in the four-team competition.

The Aspire Academy sports complex in Doha will host the matches, with each team set to play three games, with each match decided with a penalty shootout in the event of a draw.

Betting company Parimatch has attached itself to the tournament as its headline sponsor, with the CEO of Parimatch Russia Dmitry Sergeev saying: "Parimatch has great aspirations and goals for 2020, and we will continue to compete with key companies in the market.

"We were satisfied with the results of the Parimatch Premier Cup held last summer in Austria, and the levels of media attention it has received. We are excited to continue our partnership with the TV channel Match Premier, and we expect further growth of the tournament’s popularity."

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

February 1

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Partizan Belgrade

Spartak Moscow vs. FC Rostov

February 4

Partizan Belgrade vs. FC Rostov

February 5

Spartak Moscow vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

February 8

Spartak Moscow vs. Partizan Belgrade

February 9

FC Rostov vs. Lokomotiv Moscow