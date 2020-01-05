‘He’s not messing around’: Medvedev beats Isner to bring Team Russia win at ATP Cup
The 23-year-old only needed an hour and one minute to beat his lower-ranked opponent in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.
“Daniil Medvedev breaks John Isner four times, wins 6-3, 6-1. He is really not messing around to start the season,” Portuguese tennis pundit Jose Morgado said.
Wow.Daniil Medvedev breaks John Isner four times, wins 6-3, 6-1. He is really not messing around to start the season.RUS d. USA 2-0, they have one foot in the QFs.— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 5, 2020
With that victory, Team Russia has prematurely won its group stage clash against the USA, as earlier Karen Khachanov outplayed Taylor Fritz in a nail-biting three-set thriller, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
On Friday, Team Russia, led by Khachanov and Medvedev, opened their ATP Cup campaign on a positive note, defeating Italy on the first competitive day.
Having beaten two solid teams, they have practically ensured their participation in the quarterfinals, which will take place next week.
🇷🇺 #TeamRussia have got the win in #Perth!@DaniilMedwed defeats Isner 6-3 6-1 to give his country the tie with the doubles to come.#RUSUSA | #ATPCuppic.twitter.com/ZggZbQigVt— ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 5, 2020
The newly-introduced tournament sees 24 teams divided into six groups, with the group winners and two best-placed runners-up qualifying for the quarterfinals.
The Russian squad, which is captained by two-time Grand Slam winner Marat Safin, will face Norway on Tuesday in their final Group D matches.