 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘He’s not messing around’: Medvedev beats Isner to bring Team Russia win at ATP Cup

5 Jan, 2020 15:03
Get short URL
‘He’s not messing around’: Medvedev beats Isner to bring Team Russia win at ATP Cup
Daniil Medvedev © Global Look Press / Bai Xuefei
Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev breezed to victory over America’s John Isner to cement his team’s lead in Group D at the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia.

The 23-year-old only needed an hour and one minute to beat his lower-ranked opponent in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

READ MORE: ‘Conditions are a health concern for players’: Novak Djokovic worried about bushfires ahead of Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev breaks John Isner four times, wins 6-3, 6-1. He is really not messing around to start the season,” Portuguese tennis pundit Jose Morgado said.

With that victory, Team Russia has prematurely won its group stage clash against the USA, as earlier Karen Khachanov outplayed Taylor Fritz in a nail-biting three-set thriller, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

On Friday, Team Russia, led by Khachanov and Medvedev, opened their ATP Cup campaign on a positive note, defeating Italy on the first competitive day.

Having beaten two solid teams, they have practically ensured their participation in the quarterfinals, which will take place next week.

The newly-introduced tournament sees 24 teams divided into six groups, with the group winners and two best-placed runners-up qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The Russian squad, which is captained by two-time Grand Slam winner Marat Safin, will face Norway on Tuesday in their final Group D matches.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies