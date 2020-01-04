Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named as centerpiece of NFL All-Pro team
In just his second season in the league, Jackson led a dominant Ravens team to a first round bye in the playoffs on the back of an outstanding season which saw him surpass Michael Vick's record for the most yards from scrimmage by a quarterback as well as capturing the record for the most touchdown completions by any quarterback in the NFL.
Jackson's performances for the AFC North champions will almost certainly lead to him succeeding Patrick Mahomes by being named this season's Most Valuable Player and was one of an incredible 14 players to be named to the All-Pro team.
He completed 63.7% of his passes for a total of 4,328 yards with 42 total touchdowns and nine interceptions for the 14-2 Ravens who head into the playoffs are favorites to claim the Super Bowl next month in Miami.
Jackson is joined on the team by Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey who became just the third running back in league history to both rush for 1,000 yards and complete 1,000 yards in receptions.
The New Orleans Saints, who face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, are represented by the consensus best receiver in the league in Michael Thomas, as well as right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis and special teamer J.T. Gray.
Only Thomas and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were unanimous selections in the voting process, while the Cleveland Browns' running back Nick Chubb - who ran for the second most yards in the league in the regular season - was a notable absentee.
The NFL MVP, which will almost certainly be Jackson, will be revealed on the eve of the Super Bowl in early February.
The full list of the NFL All-Pro first and second teams is:
FIRST TEAM ALL-PRO
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Flex: McCaffrey
Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints
Left quard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive backs: Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Running back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Flex: Henry
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, New England Patriots
Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Interior linemen: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers
Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens
Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs