Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named as centerpiece of NFL All-Pro team

Baltimore Ravens standout quarterback Lamar Jackson underlined his status as best signal caller in the NFL currently by being voted as the starting QB in the NFL All-Pro team, the annual selection of the league's star performers.

In just his second season in the league, Jackson led a dominant Ravens team to a first round bye in the playoffs on the back of an outstanding season which saw him surpass Michael Vick's record for the most yards from scrimmage by a quarterback as well as capturing the record for the most touchdown completions by any quarterback in the NFL.

Jackson's performances for the AFC North champions will almost certainly lead to him succeeding Patrick Mahomes by being named this season's Most Valuable Player and was one of an incredible 14 players to be named to the All-Pro team.

He completed 63.7% of his passes for a total of 4,328 yards with 42 total touchdowns and nine interceptions for the 14-2 Ravens who head into the playoffs are favorites to claim the Super Bowl next month in Miami.

Jackson is joined on the team by Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey who became just the third running back in league history to both rush for 1,000 yards and complete 1,000 yards in receptions.

The New Orleans Saints, who face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, are represented by the consensus best receiver in the league in Michael Thomas, as well as right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis and special teamer J.T. Gray.

Only Thomas and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore were unanimous selections in the voting process, while the Cleveland Browns' running back Nick Chubb - who ran for the second most yards in the league in the regular season - was a notable absentee.

The NFL MVP, which will almost certainly be Jackson, will be revealed on the eve of the Super Bowl in early February.

The full list of the NFL All-Pro first and second teams is:

FIRST TEAM ALL-PRO

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Flex: McCaffrey

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receivers: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Left tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Left quard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

Safeties: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive backs: Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Running back: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Flex: Henry

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Joe Thuney, New England Patriots

Right guard: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

Center: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers

Linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Cornerbacks: Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs