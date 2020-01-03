Hockey trick shots: Watch NHL all-stars Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn perform INCREDIBLE shots with YouTubers Dude Perfect (VIDEO)

YouTube stars Dude Perfect have made their channel one of the most-watched sports channels in the world with their mind-bending trick shots, and they enlisted the help of a pair of NHL stars for their latest spectacular video.

Dallas Stars duo Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn have proved their worth on the ice as two of the best forwards in the NHL, with both men named NHL All-Stars.

And they teamed up with the YouTube crew from Dude Perfect to perform a host of super hockey trick shots as they showed their skill and accuracy on the rink, while the guys from Dude Perfect took their hockey prowess to a different kind of skating venue, a skate park.

What resulted was a string of hockey trick shots, the likes of which you have never seen before as Seguin and Benn show just how good they are, and how creative the Dude Perfect team are, when it comes to spectacular eye-catching efforts.

Watch their trick shot skills via the video player above.