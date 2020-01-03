 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police shoot knifeman trying to stab multiple people near Paris – reports
Hockey trick shots: Watch NHL all-stars Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn perform INCREDIBLE shots with YouTubers Dude Perfect (VIDEO)

3 Jan, 2020 12:15
© YouTube / Dude Perfect
YouTube stars Dude Perfect have made their channel one of the most-watched sports channels in the world with their mind-bending trick shots, and they enlisted the help of a pair of NHL stars for their latest spectacular video.

Dallas Stars duo Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn have proved their worth on the ice as two of the best forwards in the NHL, with both men named NHL All-Stars.

And they teamed up with the YouTube crew from Dude Perfect to perform a host of super hockey trick shots as they showed their skill and accuracy on the rink, while the guys from Dude Perfect took their hockey prowess to a different kind of skating venue, a skate park.

What resulted was a string of hockey trick shots, the likes of which you have never seen before as Seguin and Benn show just how good they are, and how creative the Dude Perfect team are, when it comes to spectacular eye-catching efforts.

Watch their trick shot skills via the video player above.

