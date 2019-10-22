Optical illusions and surprise twists: These mind-bending trick shots aren't what they seem (VIDEO)

American YouTube sensations Dude Perfect are renowned for their incredible trick shots, but in their latest video they have taken things to a whole new level with trick shots that don't quite pan out as you first expect.

The YouTube stars took on a series of eye-popping trick shots at their state-of-the-art headquarters in Frisco, Texas as they produced a host of spectacular efforts that led to high-fives and big cheers all round.

The team, comprised of college friends Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney and twins Cory and Coby Cotton, were roommates and basketball players at Texas A&M University, who made a short trick shot video that went viral.

They worked on follow-ups and dedicated themselves to making more outlandish and spectacular videos as they eventually turned an amusing pastime into their full-time careers.

Now one of the most popular channels on YouTube, Dude Perfect partners with brands worldwide as they produce regular content, challenging Guinness World Records, staging challenges and taking on spectacular trick shots.

Their YouTube channel now boasts a colossal 46.5 million subscribers, with their videos regularly attracting more than 10 million views each shortly after they are released.

And with their imagination for incredible trick shots, plus the hours of trial and error that goes into making every shot work, it seems the channel is showing no signs of slowing down as we head towards 2020.