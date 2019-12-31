‘Greatness watching greatness’: Messi pounds treadmill while watching his own goals on TV in viral tweet

Millions of football fans around the world have feasted on Lionel Messi’s greatness over the past decade or so, but it appears the Barca star himself also can’t resist watching clips of his greatness.

Messi picked up a record sixth Ballon d’Or for the world’s best player this year, hitting 50 goals for club and country.

Some of those strikes – such as his Champions League free-kick against Liverpool and his Puskas-nominated lob against Real Betis – have been typical of the Argentine magician’s brilliance.

If you’re near a sports channel on a TV screen then it can often be hard to avoid clips of Messi’s genius, such is their volume – and that apparently proved to be the case as Messi hit the gym on a mid-season break in his hometown, Rosario.

A tweet by social media user Valen Jure has gone viral after it depicted Messi pounding a treadmill while watching his own goals on a TV in front of him.

“I went to the gym and found Messi watching Messi’s goals,” the accompanying text read.

Fui al gym y me encontré a Messi viendo goles de Messi pic.twitter.com/NKz0srE4K1 — Valen Jure (@Valenjure1) December 30, 2019

The tweet been shared spread far and wide, with typical messages reading “GOAT watching GOAT” and “greatness watching greatness.”

📸 — Messi at the training center while watching his goals of 2019 on television. Class. pic.twitter.com/cM3VMcAm5y — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 30, 2019

Another gym user in Rosario proudly shared a picture of himself with Messi as the star number 10 stays in shape over the festive period.

Imaginate estar entrenando y que de la nada aparezca Messi... bueno me pasó. pic.twitter.com/12YtzewVUb — Franco Jure (@FrancoJure) December 30, 2019

Messi, 32, is back in his homeland while La Liga is on a winter break, although he is due to report back for training early in the New Year.

Barcelona ended 2019 two points clear of great rivals Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, with Sevilla a further three points back.

And while defending their La Liga title will be important to Ernesto Valverde’s men, they will also be targeting the Champions League after their semi-final second-leg heartache against Liverpool last season.

Messi has won four Champions League crowns with Barca, but the last of those came in 2015.

Barcelona will face Napoli in the last 16 of the competition in February, but before that Messi and Co. will be hoping to hit the ground running in their first game back in the derby against Espanyol on January 4.