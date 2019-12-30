 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Heartbreaking moment tearful young fan begs footballer on knees not to leave club

30 Dec, 2019 16:09
© Screenshot from Twitter
The farewell game for Bolivar player Juanmi Callejon turned out to be more than emotional after a young fan came into the dressing room after the game reportedly to beg his hero not to leave the club.

The footballer spent almost six years with the Bolivian team, becoming an idol for local fans who worshiped the player.

The Spanish star parted ways with the club “for family reasons,” playing his last game on Saturday against Royal Pari which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Callejon, who opened the scoring in that match, said a heartfelt goodbye to fans, thanking them for their support and devotion.

However, the biggest surprise for the player took place after the game when a youngster sneaked into the dressing room inside the Hernando Siles stadium, getting down on his knees and tearfully begging the player not to leave the team.

The emotional moment was caught on camera with, Callejon bursting into tears together with the young fan who warmly hugged him.

The 32-year-old gave his jersey to the little boy before he left, with both still tearful.

