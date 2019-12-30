‘Your head’s made of concrete!’: Footballer shows off horror hematoma after clashing with teammate

Cardiff City defender Joe Bennett has shown shocking images of his severely bruised eye and forehead, revealing the extent of the injury he sustained on Sunday after colliding with a teammate.

The 28-year-old posted the picture of his swollen eye on Twitter, assuring fans that he was fine and had managed to avoid a fracture during the frightening head-to-head collision.

The incident took place on Sunday during Cardiff’s English Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday. The nasty collision occurred in the first half when Bennet and teammate Junior Hoilett simultaneously rushed to head the ball.

Bennett was carried off the pitch and substituted right after the episode.

The player laughed off the incident, joking that his teammate has a “head made of concrete.”

@jrhoilett23 your head is made of concrete 😂😅 all good though no fracture. Great result from the boys 👊🏻🙌🏼⚽️ @cardiffcityfcpic.twitter.com/Kw8U3Y9Dgi — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) 29 декабря 2019 г.

The footballer’s followers wished him a speedy recovery expressing hope he would avoid such dangerous collisions in future matches.

Cardiff won the game 2-1 to move up to 10th in the Championship table.