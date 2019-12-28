 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WADA receives official notice from Russia disputing tough sanctions imposed on country

28 Dec, 2019 10:29
Craig Reedie, President of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) © REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed it has received an official notice from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), contesting sanctions imposed on the country over the alleged manipulation of doping data.

In a letter received by WADA on Friday, RUSADA outlined its disagreement with the punishments - which include a four-year ban from international competitions, a ruling of non-compliance and the absence of the Russian flag from major sporting events.

WADA confirmed that the issue will now be addressed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where both parties will present their evidence.

WADA remains convinced that it made the right decision on 9 December. The proposed consequences are tough on the Russian authorities, while robustly protecting the integrity of clean sport around the world. We will defend that decision with the utmost vigor at CAS,” WADA President Craig Reedie said.

At the beginning of December WADA’s executive committee unanimously voted to hand a four-year ban to Russia, prohibiting the country from taking part in and hosting international sporting events, for the alleged manipulation of doping data retrieved from a Moscow laboratory.

