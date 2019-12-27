'The Death Star': NFL fans weigh in as Raiders' spectacular new stadium in Las Vegas evokes memories of Star Wars (VIDEO)

The Oakland Raiders are all set to swap cities and set up their new home in Las Vegas, Nevada before the next NFL season, and their brand new stadium – The Allegiant Stadium – is already attracting headlines.

The stadium is under construction at its location at 3333 Al Davis Way in Paradise, just off the Las Vegas Strip. And the 65,000-seater stadium recently received its most eye-catching development to date, a striking black facade.

It has led fans to come up with a host of nicknames for the Raiders' new home, with some fans' observations likely to resonate with fans all over the world.

Allegiant Stadium update 📹: @mickakersRaiders’ NFL opener in Las Vegas could be on Sunday nightRead more: https://t.co/V4qL2DbtSlpic.twitter.com/cUQ47zvAAw — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) December 26, 2019

Twitter user @LeviLak3rz24 said the stadium looked like "A Death Star!" while another smartly reposted the video of the stadium with accompanying music from the original Star Wars movie.

Raiders new stadium needed appropriate music. pic.twitter.com/WN8e4WMa37 — 75 Sent (@ClayWendler) December 25, 2019

A Death Star! — Levi Patterson (@LeviLak3rz24) December 25, 2019

Others likened the stadium to an alien spacecraft, an ice hockey puck and even a robot vacuum cleaner.

But the description of the Raiders' new home as the iconic home of the Imperial Empire may well be the one that sticks in the hearts and minds of NFL fans around the world.