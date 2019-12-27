 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'The Death Star': NFL fans weigh in as Raiders' spectacular new stadium in Las Vegas evokes memories of Star Wars (VIDEO)

27 Dec, 2019 11:27
©  Twitter / @AllegiantStadm
The Oakland Raiders are all set to swap cities and set up their new home in Las Vegas, Nevada before the next NFL season, and their brand new stadium – The Allegiant Stadium – is already attracting headlines.

The stadium is under construction at its location at 3333 Al Davis Way in Paradise, just off the Las Vegas Strip. And the 65,000-seater stadium recently received its most eye-catching development to date, a striking black facade.

It has led fans to come up with a host of nicknames for the Raiders' new home, with some fans' observations likely to resonate with fans all over the world.

Twitter user @LeviLak3rz24 said the stadium looked like "A Death Star!" while another smartly reposted the video of the stadium with accompanying music from the original Star Wars movie.

Others likened the stadium to an alien spacecraft, an ice hockey puck and even a robot vacuum cleaner.

But the description of the Raiders' new home as the iconic home of the Imperial Empire may well be the one that sticks in the hearts and minds of NFL fans around the world.

