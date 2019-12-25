Beach breaks and pyjama parties: Sport stars spread the Christmas cheer

With the Christmas holiday season in full swing the world’s biggest sports stars have taken time out from chasing goals, titles and victories, instead celebrating with their nearest and dearest.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi donned red-and-white pyjamas and socks together with his wife and three sons to get into the Christmas spirit.

A ‘Santa stop here’ sign is seen standing next to the Christmas tree in the yuletide picture posted by the Barcelona ace on Instagram.

Fellow football great Cristiano Ronaldo swapped snow for golden sand, celebrating Christmas on the beach together with his kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

Legendary Spanish tennis player and 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal posed in front of the Christmas tree holding a silver cup in his hand, suggesting he is ready for more victories next season.

Russian Olympic medalist swimmer Yulia Efimova joined the social media party by sharing a Christmas photo wearing a stripped sweater with a snowman image.

The athlete – who is getting ready for the Tokyo Olympics – posed together with a friend with both girls wrapped in Christmas garland.

French World Cup winner Paul Pogba joined the chorus of Christmas celebrations by sharing a family snap on social media.

The player is seen holding his baby son with his wife smiling and hugging his neck.

“Family time,” Pogba wrote, adding the hashtag #NoToRacismWeAllOne to the post.

Meanwhile, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is seen counting dollar bills while sitting next to a lavishly decorated Christmas tree.

Christmas or not, some things never change with the man aptly nicknamed ‘Money’.