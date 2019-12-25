Mayweather buys daughter $150K Mercedes while McGregor snaps up Lamborghini as fight stars go on Christmas spending spree (PHOTOS)

Former ring rivals Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor have more than just their fighting history in common with both men loving to flash the cash – as they showed again this Christmas.

Neither man is short of a few million dollars, with Mayweather recently being named as the decade’s biggest-earning sports star, amassing a whopping $915 million in the past 10 years.

He flexed his financial muscles this festive season, splashing an estimated $150,000 on a new Mercedes-Benz SUV for his daughter Iyanna.

Both Mayweather and Iyanna, 19, who is the eldest of the retired fighter’s four children, showed off the bow-wrapped luxury vehicle on their Instagram accounts.

“Merry Christmas,” Mayweather penned, tagging his daughter, while she wrote: “Omg! Omg! Omg! Thank you so much dad!”

The fighter, 42, didn’t leave himself empty-handed this Christmas, later sharing images of a 2020 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner and 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan which will be the latest editions to his fleet of astronomically expensive cars.

Meanwhile McGregor, 31, was also not shy to spend big this Christmas – and while his net worth is not quite in the same league as Mayweather’s, with an estimated $110 million to his name the Irishman can afford to go big with the gifts.

That was certainly the case as The Notorious showed off a new black Lamborghini SUV – which comes in at around $200,000 and is presumably a present for partner Dee Devlin – as well as an expensive array of presents for son Conor Jr and daughter Croia.

McGregor shared the snaps with the hashtag #DreamBIG – something he's undoubtedly done in his fighting and business career thus far.

And while McGregor enjoys the festive period he will have one eye on his octagon comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, which is now just over three weeks away.

When the pair face off at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas it will be McGregor’s first outing since he was beaten at the same venue by Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

McGregor might want to go easy on the chocolates this Christmas as he keeps in fighting shape ahead of his return, which he says will be part of a bumper three-fight ‘season’ in 2020.