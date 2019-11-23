Double your Money: Floyd Mayweather 'seeking TWO fights next year, including one against UFC fighter'

After announcing that he is coming out of retirement next year, reports from US media state that Floyd Mayweather Jr is chasing a rematch with old rival Manny Pacquiao as well as a boxing match with a UFC superstar.

US publication TMZ Sports claims that a 'source' close to the Mayweather camp has informed them of 'Money's' plans for 2020 after the undefeated boxer announced that he was ending his retirement on social media earlier this week - and those begin with a sequel to his 2015 points victory against multiple weight world champion Manny Pacquiao.

The sports gossip outlet says that tentative discussions have been held internally in Mayweather Promotions with regard to a rematch with the Filipino fighter, particularly after successive wins for Pacquiao against Adrien Broner and the previously undefeated Keith Thurman.

Fight fans will remember the rigmarole associated with the first Mayweather-Pacquaio bout more than four years ago which was much-maligned for taking place too late in both fighters' careers.

A second fight, though, would certainly be a curiosity among fans, particularly given rumors of a shoulder injury which severely impacted Pacquiao's performance in their first meeting.

The chances of an agreement between Mayweather and Pacquiao would be increased by the fact that Pacquiao is no longer represented by Bob Arum and is now under Al Haymon's promotion. Haymon also serves as Floyd Mayweather's manager.

TMZ also state that Mayweather is interested in boxing another top UFC fighter following his August 2017 win against Conor McGregor. Mayweather was pictured courtside with Dana White at an NBA game earlier this week prompting speculation of an arrangement being made between the two.

TMZ also states that Mayweather is targeting May and September for his fights next year.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has outlined his interest in fighting Mayweather on several occasions in the past.