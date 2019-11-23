Khabib's manager teases blockbuster January boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in Saudi Arabia

Ali Abdelaziz, manager for UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has suggested a long-rumored boxing match between his client and the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr was originally planned for January of next year.

Nurmagomedov has previously been vocal of his desire to box the 50-0 Mayweather but any cross-code bout between the two was thought to be an impossibility.

However, speculation has renewed since Mayweather was photographed at a basketball match with UFC president Dana White.

Mayweather later wrote on Instagram that he was "coming out of retirement in 2020" and that he was working with Dana White to "bring the world another spectacular event".

While there is no definitive word as to what the two icons of combat sports are collaborating on, some had speculated that it was centered around White's new Zuffa Boxing enterprise.

Khabib's manager Abdelaziz hinted that a bout with Khabib could still take place - incredibly suggesting that one had previously been lined up Saudi Arabia in January of next year, but that Dana White had delayed the fight.

This was originally planned but the big Dady of combat sport today @danawhite make @floydmayweather hide for a lil bit . 3 of us knew what happened but to be honest I’m glad to see @danawhite with @floydmayweather finally got a good promoter to promote his fights pic.twitter.com/0USz7cX14U — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 23, 2019

The purse was 300 million between both of them https://t.co/OIHgdnFRM1 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 23, 2019

The move would emulate Nurmagomedov's rival Conor McGregor who fought Mayweather in a hugely lucrative showpiece match in August 2017.

Abdelaziz also announced on Twitter that the combined purse for the two fighters would be a staggering $300 million.

"This was originally planned but the big Dady of combat sport today [Dana White] make [Floyd Mayweather] hide for a lil bit," Abdelaziz wrote.

"3 of us knew what happened but to be honest I’m glad to see [Dana White] with [Floyd Mayweather] finally got a good promoter to promote his fights."

Nurmagomedov has been linked with Mayweather for more than a year following his victory against McGregor at UFC 229 in October of last year. Plans were delayed to allow Nurmagomedov to defend his 155lb crown against Dustin Poirier in September but with his plate clear at the moment, it appears as if his management - and even his father - are attempting to reignite the speculation.

"Floyd, I respect your wish to fight Khabib," Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram following his son's win against Poirier. "At the moment we have our most crucial moment, when he have to hold the best fight in the history of the UFC.

"Twelve against 12 in a series of victories (in the UFC) and all the fans are waiting for this fight.

"We’ve been preparing for this fight for more than a year. Five months and the fight (with Ferguson) should take place. First of all we will need to do some boxing training and we need a camp – with Lomachenko Sr for half a year. Why not!!!"

Khabib, though, has stated that Tony Ferguson will be his next fight and affirmed that his focus is on defending his championship rather than pursuing Mayweather.

"I think it would be better for me to fight Tony Ferguson rather than Floyd at this stage of my career. I’m more focused on MMA," he said.

Mayweather officially retired following his TKO win against McGregor more than two years ago and has competed in one exhibition bout during that time, but if the fight game has taught us anything over the years it is that retirements are more often than not temporary.