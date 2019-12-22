Send the coach to the box: Ukrainian hockey coach takes part in mass brawl with 11-year-old players (VIDEO)

A youth hockey game in Ukraine was marred by a bizarre incident when a coach joined in a mass brawl on the ice and started pushing and beating on 11-year-old players from the other team.

The incident took place on December 15 in Odessa, when a fight broke out between the players from Krivbass and the Sea Wolves.

Footage of the fight which was shared online shows Krivbass coach Sergey Braga running onto the ice from the bench and beating on kids from the opposing team.

Braga, who sent several players flying to the ice, then calmly left the rink and headed to the dressing room.

The episode caused an uproar among the players’ parents, who called for the unhinged coach to be punished for going too far.

The Sea Wolves management filed a complaint with the junior league and reported the incident to the police.