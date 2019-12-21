 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Blowing the roof off in South Korea!' Local star Da Un Jung delivers crushing KO at UFC Busan (VIDEO)

21 Dec, 2019 11:40
©  Instagram / UFC
South Korean light heavyweight prospect Da Un Jung was one of the big heroes of UFC on ESPN+ 23 in Busan as he scored a big stoppage victory in front of his adoring fans at the Sajik Arena.

Jung took on Mike Rodriguez, whose last 10 wins had all come by finish. But it was the local hero who was celebrating as he connected with a colossal right hand that sent the American crashing to the canvas.

The Korean crowd went crazy as he extended his winning streak to 12 consecutive fights with the biggest win of his career.

And while his finish might not have been the cleanest, it proved to be one of the highlights of a fight card that largely featured grueling decisions.

Seven of the nine bouts that preceded Jung's appearance on fight night ended in a decision, leaving the crowd desperate for something spectacular to cheer.

And the big light heavyweight stepped up and delivered for his fellow countrymen as he finished Rodriguez to take his record to 13-2 with a moment he will never forget.

