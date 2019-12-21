'Blowing the roof off in South Korea!' Local star Da Un Jung delivers crushing KO at UFC Busan (VIDEO)

South Korean light heavyweight prospect Da Un Jung was one of the big heroes of UFC on ESPN+ 23 in Busan as he scored a big stoppage victory in front of his adoring fans at the Sajik Arena.

Jung took on Mike Rodriguez, whose last 10 wins had all come by finish. But it was the local hero who was celebrating as he connected with a colossal right hand that sent the American crashing to the canvas.

The Korean crowd went crazy as he extended his winning streak to 12 consecutive fights with the biggest win of his career.

And while his finish might not have been the cleanest, it proved to be one of the highlights of a fight card that largely featured grueling decisions.

WHAT. A. FINISH.🇰🇷 Da-un Jung left a statement here at home!➡️ Watch LIVE on E+ pic.twitter.com/gwV9BF68k2 — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2019

Look at that KO power 😱Da Un Jung blows the roof off #UFCBusan with an incredible finish!Wow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HWKUPdGX1O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 21, 2019

Seven of the nine bouts that preceded Jung's appearance on fight night ended in a decision, leaving the crowd desperate for something spectacular to cheer.

And the big light heavyweight stepped up and delivered for his fellow countrymen as he finished Rodriguez to take his record to 13-2 with a moment he will never forget.