Teenage dream: Norwegian hitman Erling Haaland heads to Old Trafford to agree Manchester United move

Reports in England and Norway have strongly linked teenage striker Erling Haaland with a blockbuster move to Premier League giants Manchester United, with the player believed to be heading for Manchester on Friday morning.

Reports in the Aftenbladet in Norway and The Sun in England both state that Haaland, son of former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest midfielder Alf Inge Haaland, could be on the verge of signing for United.

The news was also shared by former Norway international striker and football pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft, who explained that Haaland and his father were heading for Manchester.

The local paper where Team Haaland are based, is reporting that Erling Haaland and his dad, Alfie Haaland, are on their way to Manchester this morning https://t.co/WUBmcQJq0p — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) December 20, 2019

Haaland's fellow countryman and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to be a huge fan of the 19-year-old striker, with the teenager's current club Red Bull Salzburg expecting a fee in the region of 90 million Euros for the young goalscorer.

Haaland has hit 28 goals in 26 games this season across the Austrian Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League and the Austrian Cup, and has been identified by United as their talismanic goalscorer of the future.

But with agent Mino Raiola believed to want an agent's fee of around 14 million Euros, United may look to negotiate down the player's representative before locking in a deal for the striker.