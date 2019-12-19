'Got the ball, ref!' Fans joke online after seeing violent foul in Argentinian lower-division game (VIDEO)

Twitter is a great place to find the weird and wonderful in the sport of sport, and it served up a classic piece of on-field football carnage, courtesy of CBS reporter Roger Gonzalez's tweet of a lower-league game in Argentina.

Gonzalez shared a video via his Twitter account showing the wild scenes that followed a reckless and violent foul during an Argentinian lower-division match.

The offending challenge - a potential leg-breaker - saw a player come flying into the screen as he lunged, studs-up and connected hard on the player in possession.

The fouled player went to ground immediately, as players from his team immediately went after the opposition player who delivered the foul, and the confrontation sparked a full on-pitch brawl between the two teams.

How are the lower leagues in Argentina? I'm glad you asked! pic.twitter.com/OYrbB0qPsP — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) December 18, 2019

The foul itself sparked plenty of amused chatter on social media.

"Got the ball, ref," joked one. Another quipped: "Big overreaction... clearly got the ball," while a third offered: "Made a bit of a meal of that, barely touched him."

@tobycarswell big overreaction... clearly got the ball — HT🍒 (@alex_adht) December 18, 2019

Made a bit of a meal of that, barely touched him — daniel stringer (@daniel_stringer) December 19, 2019

English football journalist David McDonnell joined in the fun and adopted the phrase often used by managers looking to defend their players after a particularly violent on-pitch episode, saying: "...he's not that kind of player."

But he's not that kind of player... — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) December 19, 2019

And another observer suggested the violent scenes probably aren't that uncommon in lower-league South American football.