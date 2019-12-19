 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Got the ball, ref!' Fans joke online after seeing violent foul in Argentinian lower-division game (VIDEO)

19 Dec, 2019 16:52
©  Twitter / @RGonzalezCBS
Twitter is a great place to find the weird and wonderful in the sport of sport, and it served up a classic piece of on-field football carnage, courtesy of CBS reporter Roger Gonzalez's tweet of a lower-league game in Argentina.

Gonzalez shared a video via his Twitter account showing the wild scenes that followed a reckless and violent foul during an Argentinian lower-division match.

The offending challenge - a potential leg-breaker - saw a player come flying into the screen as he lunged, studs-up and connected hard on the player in possession.

The fouled player went to ground immediately, as players from his team immediately went after the opposition player who delivered the foul, and the confrontation sparked a full on-pitch brawl between the two teams.

The foul itself sparked plenty of amused chatter on social media.

"Got the ball, ref," joked one. Another quipped: "Big overreaction... clearly got the ball," while a third offered: "Made a bit of a meal of that, barely touched him."

English football journalist David McDonnell joined in the fun and adopted the phrase often used by managers looking to defend their players after a particularly violent on-pitch episode, saying: "...he's not that kind of player."

And another observer suggested the violent scenes probably aren't that uncommon in lower-league South American football.

