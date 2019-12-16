 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'King of Cringe' Henry Cejudo issues toe-curling poolside callout to UFC legend Jose Aldo (VIDEO)

16 Dec, 2019 13:19
Get short URL
'King of Cringe' Henry Cejudo issues toe-curling poolside callout to UFC legend Jose Aldo (VIDEO)
Instagram @henry_cejudo
Jose Aldo may have come up short in his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes last weekend, but the loss hasn't deterred UFC 'champ champ' Henry Cejudo from focusing his crosshairs on the legendary Brazilian.

Former longtime featherweight king Aldo was beaten on points in a close fight with compatriot Moraes on the UFC 245 main card late on Saturday night, in a move which was intended to reinvigorate the Brazilian fighter's title credentials in a new weight class.

Also on rt.com UFC 245: Marlon Moraes edges split-decision after three-round war with Jose Aldo (VIDEO)

But even after coming up short when the judges' scorecards were read aloud, it looks as though Aldo has retained a path to a title bout.

Henry Cejudo, the UFC's flyweight and bantamweight champion, remains inactive until next year after suffering a shoulder injury in his own win against Moraes last summer in which he claimed the vacant 135lb title, but despite the likes of Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling appearing to be the top contenders in the division, Cejudo says that he has time set aside on his schedule for Aldo.

"So upon my return I did want to fight (former champion) Dominick Cruz but I've thought about it and he's too brittle," Cejudo announced in a bizarre social media video. "If I was to tell Dominick Cruz to bend the knee he'd pop his damn neck out.

"But actually I'm not here to talk about Dominick. I'm here to talk about Jose Waldo. I want to give him a clap in his last performance because a lot of people thought he won. I want to congratulate him because now he's part of the Henry Cejudo sweepstakes - but it's under my terms. I want to fight him in my city: Rio de Janeiro."

"Daddy's coming home. Dana White, let's sign that contract. And one last thing, your movie sucks."

Also on rt.com No Mercy for No Love? Victorious Petr Yan in confrontation with Cody Garbrandt after UFC 245 win (VIDEO)

That final dig is a nod to the 'Stronger Than The World' Jose Aldo biopic released in 2016 which charts the fighter's rise from the favelas of his homeland to world title glory.

Dana White, when asked about Aldo's candidacy for a world title shot despite losing his last two fights, said that he "doesn't hate the idea," suggesting that he could be fast-tracked to a championship fight despite Yan, for one, earning his sixth straight win in the division with a third-round knockout of Urijah Faber in Las Vegas last weekend.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies