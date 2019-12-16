'King of Cringe' Henry Cejudo issues toe-curling poolside callout to UFC legend Jose Aldo (VIDEO)

Jose Aldo may have come up short in his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes last weekend, but the loss hasn't deterred UFC 'champ champ' Henry Cejudo from focusing his crosshairs on the legendary Brazilian.

Former longtime featherweight king Aldo was beaten on points in a close fight with compatriot Moraes on the UFC 245 main card late on Saturday night, in a move which was intended to reinvigorate the Brazilian fighter's title credentials in a new weight class.

But even after coming up short when the judges' scorecards were read aloud, it looks as though Aldo has retained a path to a title bout.

Henry Cejudo, the UFC's flyweight and bantamweight champion, remains inactive until next year after suffering a shoulder injury in his own win against Moraes last summer in which he claimed the vacant 135lb title, but despite the likes of Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling appearing to be the top contenders in the division, Cejudo says that he has time set aside on his schedule for Aldo.

This is a public service announcement from Triple C to the self proclaim “King of Rio”. @josealdojunior@danawhite@ufcpic.twitter.com/bkrLUcgyC0 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 15, 2019

Dana White says Henry Cejudo texted him tonight and asked to fight Jose Aldo next. Dana says he doesn't hate the idea.Here's the problem — Aldo is a legend and yes he lost a close fight but what does it say to contenders like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling if they get skipped? — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 15, 2019

"So upon my return I did want to fight (former champion) Dominick Cruz but I've thought about it and he's too brittle," Cejudo announced in a bizarre social media video. "If I was to tell Dominick Cruz to bend the knee he'd pop his damn neck out.

"But actually I'm not here to talk about Dominick. I'm here to talk about Jose Waldo. I want to give him a clap in his last performance because a lot of people thought he won. I want to congratulate him because now he's part of the Henry Cejudo sweepstakes - but it's under my terms. I want to fight him in my city: Rio de Janeiro."

"Daddy's coming home. Dana White, let's sign that contract. And one last thing, your movie sucks."

That final dig is a nod to the 'Stronger Than The World' Jose Aldo biopic released in 2016 which charts the fighter's rise from the favelas of his homeland to world title glory.

Dana White, when asked about Aldo's candidacy for a world title shot despite losing his last two fights, said that he "doesn't hate the idea," suggesting that he could be fast-tracked to a championship fight despite Yan, for one, earning his sixth straight win in the division with a third-round knockout of Urijah Faber in Las Vegas last weekend.