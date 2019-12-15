No Mercy for No Love? Victorious Petr Yan in confrontation with Cody Garbrandt after UFC 245 win (VIDEO)

Petr Yan's next octagon assignment could be against a former UFC champion, or even the current one, after he had some choice words for Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo following his dominant win against Urijah Faber at UFC 245.

Yan improved his unbeaten UFC run to an impressive 6-0 (14-1 overall) when he finished former multiple time world title contender Urijah Faber via third-round headkick in a fight he dominated from pillar to post.

It was arguably the Russian fighter's finest performance of his UFC tenure to date, and came against by far the most experienced and high-caliber fighter he has faced. The performance signposted Yan's status as one of the top dogs in the UFC's bantamweight fold - and judging by his comments after the fight, he will have little trouble in finding his next opponent.

"I’m very glad I won. I hope today, Urijah fans are going to become my fans," Yan said following his win inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I want next fight, Cejudo title shot. Triple clown? Where is triple clown?"

Henry Cejudo, one half of the UFC's current spate of 'champ champs', is currently without an opponent since last winning the vacant 135lb title against Marlon Moraes in June to add to the flyweight championship he seized from Demetrious Johnson in August of last year.

In recent months he has been embracing his 'Triple C' persona (which has also led to him being referred to as the 'King of Cringe'), a reference to the multiple titles he has won in his athletic career.

However, Cejudo isn't the only bantamweight fighter that Yan appears to have affixed his crosshairs on. Following his win, ESPN captured footage of Yan and former champion Cody Garbrandt - a training partner of Faber's - engaging in a vocal back-and-forth.

Cody “No Chin” got emotional again 🤣 https://t.co/dYvIBNh6kv — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 15, 2019

Afterwards, Yan commented on social media that Garbrandt (who goes by the moniker 'No Love') has "no chin" and added that he "got emotional again" to accompany the footage of the two fighters having to be separated from each other.

Whatever the identity of his next opponent, Petr 'No Mercy' Yan has arrived at the next phase of his career in the UFC. Bigger fights, championship belts and, yes, bigger tests await.

Evidence suggests he'll pass with flying colors.