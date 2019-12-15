 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazil to ‘move embassy to Jerusalem’: Netanyahu says ‘Bolsonaro immediately changed policy’ after meeting
HomeSport News

Chasing down Chelsea: Spurs snatch late win at Wolves to put Mourinho hot on heels of old club before huge showdown next weekend

15 Dec, 2019 16:35
Get short URL
Chasing down Chelsea: Spurs snatch late win at Wolves to put Mourinho hot on heels of old club before huge showdown next weekend
Getty Images
Tottenham moved to within three points of Chelsea in the Premier League table after snatching a late winner at Wolves – meaning Jose Mourinho’s men could overtake his former club when they meet next weekend.

Spurs were under pressure for large periods at Molineux but came away with an unlikely win thanks to Jan Vertonghen’s headed goal from a Christian Eriksen corner in the 90th minute.

Lucas Moura had earlier given Spurs the lead when he slalomed his way into the Wolves box before unleashing a rising drive into the net on eight minutes.

Wolves continued to apply the pressure throughout, eventually equalizing when Adama Traore crashed in from the edge of the box with just over 20 minutes to play.

But despite Spurs being indebted to ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for some big saves, they came away with all three points thanks to Vertonghen’s late goal, as Mourinho celebrated wildly on the touchline.

RT
Getty Images

The result at a wet Molineux ended Wolves’ 11-game Premier League unbeaten run – and put Spurs in fifth on 26 points, three behind Chelsea.

It all sets things up nicely for a blockbuster clash between Mourinho and his former club at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday, when a Spurs win would move them into the Champions League places at the expense of Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge club suffered their fourth defeat in five league games at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, as Frank Lampard’s young team suffer an alarming mid-season dip.

In contrast, since Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs have won four out of five in the league, with their sole defeat coming away at Manchester United.       

Fans are already relishing the prospect of next weekend’s showdown.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies