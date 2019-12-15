Chasing down Chelsea: Spurs snatch late win at Wolves to put Mourinho hot on heels of old club before huge showdown next weekend

Tottenham moved to within three points of Chelsea in the Premier League table after snatching a late winner at Wolves – meaning Jose Mourinho’s men could overtake his former club when they meet next weekend.

Spurs were under pressure for large periods at Molineux but came away with an unlikely win thanks to Jan Vertonghen’s headed goal from a Christian Eriksen corner in the 90th minute.

Lucas Moura had earlier given Spurs the lead when he slalomed his way into the Wolves box before unleashing a rising drive into the net on eight minutes.

Wolves continued to apply the pressure throughout, eventually equalizing when Adama Traore crashed in from the edge of the box with just over 20 minutes to play.

But despite Spurs being indebted to ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for some big saves, they came away with all three points thanks to Vertonghen’s late goal, as Mourinho celebrated wildly on the touchline.

The result at a wet Molineux ended Wolves’ 11-game Premier League unbeaten run – and put Spurs in fifth on 26 points, three behind Chelsea.

It all sets things up nicely for a blockbuster clash between Mourinho and his former club at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday, when a Spurs win would move them into the Champions League places at the expense of Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge club suffered their fourth defeat in five league games at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, as Frank Lampard’s young team suffer an alarming mid-season dip.

In contrast, since Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs have won four out of five in the league, with their sole defeat coming away at Manchester United.

Fans are already relishing the prospect of next weekend’s showdown.

90th minute winner ✅2nd side to win away at Molineux in the #PremierLeague ✅Chelsea up next ✅Jose Mourinho is pumped.#OptusSportpic.twitter.com/DgBgXncMGv — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 15, 2019

Mourinho is about to Catch Chelsea 💀💀💀 Agenda loading — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) December 15, 2019