 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'The birth of a new phenom!' Senegalese wrestling behemoth wins on MMA debut (VIDEO)

15 Dec, 2019 11:07
Get short URL
'The birth of a new phenom!' Senegalese wrestling behemoth wins on MMA debut (VIDEO)
Screenshot Twitter @ares_fighting
There’s a giant new heavyweight MMA sensation in town and he looks primed to slam and smash his way to the top, if his debut is anything to go by.

Senegalese wrestling phenom Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane made his MMA bow at the inaugural ARES Fighting Championship in his homeland on Saturday, and it finished in emphatic fashion.

Facing former Cage Warriors fighter Sofiane Boukichou, Reug Reug dominated his Franco-Moroccan opponent with some heavy slams in the first round before stepping up his striking in the second, forcing the referee to step and end the fight.

“MMA World, you just witnessed the birth of a new phenom!” the ARES Twitter account proclaimed, and looking at the sheer bulk of the 6ft 5in Kane, they could be right.

The giant Senegalese – an unbeaten sensation in the national wrestling known as laamb – might not have a style that’s easy on the eye, but he undoubtedly has the power to do some serious damage.

His win sent the home crowd in Dakar into delirium, although later had to cut the night short citing the intense humidity at the venue.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies