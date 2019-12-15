'The birth of a new phenom!' Senegalese wrestling behemoth wins on MMA debut (VIDEO)

There’s a giant new heavyweight MMA sensation in town and he looks primed to slam and smash his way to the top, if his debut is anything to go by.

Senegalese wrestling phenom Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane made his MMA bow at the inaugural ARES Fighting Championship in his homeland on Saturday, and it finished in emphatic fashion.

Facing former Cage Warriors fighter Sofiane Boukichou, Reug Reug dominated his Franco-Moroccan opponent with some heavy slams in the first round before stepping up his striking in the second, forcing the referee to step and end the fight.

Welcome to Reug Reug Airlines ✈️#ARES1pic.twitter.com/IvaJxfUFBe — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) December 14, 2019

Reug Reug did it‼️He finished his opponent for his MMA debut and looked absolutely UNSTOPPABLE 😳#ARES1MMA World, you just witnessed the birth of a new phenom! pic.twitter.com/viATj8FT89 — ARES Fighting Championship (@ares_fighting) December 14, 2019

“MMA World, you just witnessed the birth of a new phenom!” the ARES Twitter account proclaimed, and looking at the sheer bulk of the 6ft 5in Kane, they could be right.

The giant Senegalese – an unbeaten sensation in the national wrestling known as laamb – might not have a style that’s easy on the eye, but he undoubtedly has the power to do some serious damage.

His win sent the home crowd in Dakar into delirium, although later had to cut the night short citing the intense humidity at the venue.