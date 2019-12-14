 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
GRAPHIC: Female hockey reporter risks losing sight in one eye after being hit by puck in the face

14 Dec, 2019 13:17
© Facebook / Barbora Žiačiková
Slovak TV reporter Barbora Ziacikova has suffered a gruesome injury which put her at risk of losing her vision in one eye, after she was hit by a puck during a local hockey game.

The journalist, who was covering the game between Banská Bystrica and Poprad, was struck by the stray puck directly in the face, causing severe damage to her right eye.

The 30-year-old had her head down at that moment and didn’t have time to dodge the rubber disk, which was flying at a high speed.

As a result of the horrific incident, Ziacikova was immediately hospitalized with a broken bone and concussion.

The journalist posted several pictures on social media showing her bruised eye and deeply lacerated eyebrow area.

Ziacikova thanked her followers for their support, expressing hope that she will recover soon.

Slovak doctors are reportedly doing everything possible to save the journalist from visual impairment.

