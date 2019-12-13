Goaltender suffers HORRIFIC injury during Canadian junior hockey league game (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan suffered a sickening injury as his leg was sliced open following a collision with an opposition player during a game in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The youth game between the IceDogs and the London Knights was marred by the horrific incident which took place in the second period, leaving spectators and players in a state of shock.

A Knights player collided at high speed with the 17-year-old goalie, causing the severe cut to his leg.

The shocking episode was caught on camera and shows the goaltender lying on the ice with a fountain of blood spurting from the deeply lacerated leg.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

*Warning: This video isn't for the fainthearted*During the OHL game between the Niagara IceDogs and the London Knights, Niagara goaltender Tucker Tynan went down after being severely cut in the leg by a skate. The game was postponed and Tynan is thankfully in a stable condition pic.twitter.com/YD2thQMZaA — Chasing The Puck (@CTPHockey) December 13, 2019

Coaches and staff members rushed onto the rink to help stop the bleeding, with the game being immediately halted.

The Niagara IceDogs later announced that the goalie was in a stable condition following a successful surgery.

We would like to sincerely thank our training and medical staff, @GoLondonKnights training staff, the parademics onsite, and the medical staff of the Niagara Health System in St. Catharines for their immediate and precise attention in treating Tucker Tynan tonight. — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) December 13, 2019

Both teams didn’t return to the ice following the episode and the game was called off.