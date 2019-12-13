 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Neymar now suing Barcelona for more than $50 MILLION as he makes unpaid wages claim – reports

13 Dec, 2019 10:56
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Neymar is now demanding nearly $4 million in unpaid wages from Barcelona in addition to the $48.7 million loyalty bonus he believes he is owed by his former employers, according to reports in Spain.

Neymar is already locked in a battle with Barcelona over a €43.6 million ($48.7 million) loyalty payment – plus interest – which he believes he is entitled to but was never paid after he departed for Paris Saint-Germain two years ago.

In addition to that he is now pursuing €3.5 million ($3.9 million) in unpaid wages, according to Catalan daily El Mundo.

The Brazilian, 27, has accused Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu of acting with “absolute bad faith” and claims he sought to enact revenge after Neymar signed for PSG for a world record fee of €222 million ($248 million) in August 2017.

Neymar during his Barcelona days. © Reuters / Mike Segar

It reported, however, that Barca themselves claim they are owed money by Neymar from the first part of the renewal bonus in their contract, as well as €8.5 million ($9.5 million) in damages and interest.

The latest legal conflict between the parties could make it harder for Neymar to secure a return to the Nou Camp – something he appeared desperate to force through during the summer.

'I would have loved it if Neymar came': Lionel Messi opens up on Barca's failure to re-sign PSG ace

He was said to be willing to drop the case if Barcelona agreed to resign him, although he ended up remaining at PSG.

Despite a hostile reception from PSG fans on his return at the start of the season, the Brazilian has started the current campaign with seven goals in 10 games in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

