Ronaldo irate after being GRABBED by selfie-hunting pitch invader at Juventus' final Champions League group game (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo was incensed after being grabbed by a selfie-hunting pitch invader at the end of Juventus' UEFA Champions League group game against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, leaving the winger clasping his neck.

Ronaldo, who opened the scoring in the 75th minute of Juventus' 2-0 win in Germany, was accosted on the shoulder by a fan who had sprinted across the Bay arena pitch clutching a phone in one hand in an attempt to snatch a selfie.

When an approaching steward attempts to apprehend the invader, the momentum seems to injure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is seen clasping his neck area afterwards.

The Portuguese then gestured to the fan, throwing his hands into the air and furiously remonstrating.

It wasn't the first time in the course of the evening Ronaldo was forced to deal with an overly zealous fan. Earlier, he had been hugged by a supporter in a Juventus hat, before the intruder was escorted away by stewards.

Another didn't manage even manage a cuddle with the Portuguese winger as he was smartly side-stepped by the Juve number 7 with some trademark quicksilver footwork much to the fan's dismay.

During the match, Ronaldo had extended his UEFA Champions League record goalscoring tally to 128 by opening the scoring in the 75th minute.

Before kick off, Group D had already been more or less decided; Juventus had already qualified in pole position, and Leverkusen were already guaranteed Europa League football in third place, barring a miracle from Lokomotiv Moscow away to Atletico Madrid, who were already ensured last 16 football.

That reflected on the tempo of the game and both sides were level until 15 minutes from time when Paulo Dybala squared the ball to Ronaldo on the edge of the 6 yard box to coolly sweep the ball into the net.

Although Ronaldo is the competition's all-time leading scorer, 14 goals ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi in second place on 114. However, it was only the second goal he had managed in this season's tournament, his first having come also against Leverkusen in the return fixture in October.

He was, however, 'robbed' of a goal versus Lokomotiv Moscow when Aaron Ramsey tapped in his fumbled free kick that had rolled through the keeper's legs and seemed to be trickling over the line. Ronaldo was instead credited with an assist.

Against Leverkusen, Argentine Gonzalo Higuain rounded off Juve's dominant display in the group with a stoppage time goal on 92 minutes.

In the group's other game, a Joao Felix penalty and Felipe goal saw Atletico Madrid win 2-0 against rock-bottom Lokomotiv Moscow who lost each of their six European games.