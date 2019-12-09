'Respect': LA Lakers pay tribute to deceased rapper Juice Wrld (VIDEO)

The Los Angeles Lakers played the music of the chart-topping rapper Juice Wrld, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, as they warmed up before their NBA fixture with the Timberwolves in a show of respect to the fallen musician.

Juice Wrld, whose critically-acclaimed 'Death Race For Love' album topped the charts in several markets across the globe in 2019, died on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The 21-year-old is understood to have collapsed shortly after arriving to the airport from a flight and was transported to a nearby hospital in "extremely critical condition" where he passed away soon after.

The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, was considered to be "one of the most ambitious, dynamic, and prolific artists of his time," per Thomas Scherer, executive vice president at BMG, and such was Juice Wrld's impact on the music scene that the world of basketball - which has a close relationship with hip hop music - that his loss is being widely felt.

One such example of this took place at Los Angeles' Staples Center ahead of the Lakers' game with the Timberwolves, when Juice Wrld's music echoed through the arena's PA system while the players - many of whom would be fans of his - warmed up ahead of the start of the game.

Nice tribute from the Lakers came out to warmups to a Juice Wrld song 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fUABL3HiNb — Los Angeles Lakers (21-3) 🤓🦈 (@SpecsKuzElite) December 9, 2019

respect — Dᴇʟᴜx † (@DeluxSZN) December 9, 2019

As for the game itself, the Lakers continued their impressive start to the NBA campaign by trouncing the Timberwolves 142-125 in a game in which Anthony Davis scored a season-high 20 points, while LeBron James mustered 32 points and 13 assists.

They now stretch their lead at the top of the Western Conference ahead of the Clippers and the Mavericks as they hit the quarter-mark of the season.