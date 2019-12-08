 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC legend Tito Ortiz breezes past pro-wrestler Alberto 'El Patron' in Combate Americas main event, 'wins' WWE title (VIDEO)

8 Dec, 2019 15:10
Get short URL
UFC legend Tito Ortiz breezes past pro-wrestler Alberto 'El Patron' in Combate Americas main event, 'wins' WWE title (VIDEO)
©  Twitter / @CombateAmericas
Tito Ortiz made sure it was known that he doesn't get paid by the hour as he finished the ex-WWE champ Alberto 'El Patron' by first-round submission on Saturday night, taking custody of his opponent's WWE title in the process.

Ortiz made good on his word to make short work of the novice mixed martial artist, making use of his traditional ground n' pound before eventually sinking in the fight-ending rear-naked choke just after the three-minute mark of the first round.

Also on rt.com 'Staged!': Fight fans react as MMA veteran Tito Ortiz gets into shoving match with pro wrestler Alberto 'El Patron' (VIDEO)

The build-up to the fight had been marked by animosity between both contestants which sparked Friday's weigh-in shoving match between the two quadragenarians. 

'El Patron,' who went by the moniker Alberto Del Rio during his run to the WWE world title a number of years ago, is well-know among professional wrestling fans and it was hoped that the 'MMA vs. Pro Wrestling' angle would help draw a cross-section of two different support bases.

Whether or not that turned out to be true remains to be seen, but those who did witness the fight will have seen the 44-year-old Ortiz claim his fifth win in his last six bouts - a run which has seen him taste defeat just once in seven years. 

"I was a five-time defending UFC champion, and here I am – 22 years later I still fight, and Alberto pushed me to be the best that I can,” Ortiz said afterwards.

'El Patron,' meanwhile, used his time on the microphone to deliver a passionate speech regarding President Donald Trump's policies surrounding Mexican immigrants. Ortiz, by the way, was wearing a 'Trump 2020' t-shirt.

Also on rt.com 'Holy sh*t!': UFC boss Dana White reacts as Alistair Overeem suffers HORRIFIC cut in last-gasp KO loss at UFC DC (GRAPHIC)

Following the bout, Ortiz pledged a donation of $10,000 to his opponent's charity - having said that he would part with $50,000 if 'El Patron' made it to the second round.

'El Patron' in turn made good on his word to give Ortiz his WWE title, fulfilling his own pre-fight promise. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies