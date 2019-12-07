 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Staged!': Fight fans react as MMA veteran Tito Ortiz gets into shoving match with pro wrestler Alberto 'El Patron' (VIDEO)

7 Dec, 2019 13:06
Get short URL
'Staged!': Fight fans react as MMA veteran Tito Ortiz gets into shoving match with pro wrestler Alberto 'El Patron' (VIDEO)
Screenshot Twitter
Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz, 44, is showing no sign of letting his advanced age affect his will to win as he engaged in a weigh-in pushing match with pro wrestler Alberto 'El Patron' Rodriguez ahead of their fight on Saturday.

Ortiz's latter fight career has come in harsh contrast to the run of defeats which punctuated the final chapter of his UFC run, winning four of his last five fights including impressive finishes of Chael Sonnen, Alexander Shlemenko and Chuck Liddell during that time. 

'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' is looking to add another victory to his ledger on Saturday when he faces former WWE star (and one time mixed martial artist) Alberto 'El Patron' Rodriquez, better known as Alberto Del Rio, in the headliner of a Combate Americas card.

And anyone familiar with Ortiz's journey through the MMA landscape over the past couple of decades won't be surprised by the histrionics which accompanied Friday's weigh-in.

Ortiz is a heavy favorite to claim what would be the 21st win of a professional career which dates back to 1997 against Rodriguez, who last fought in MMA in 2003 under the name Dos Caras Jr. where he was defeated by head kick knockout by Mirko Cro Cop as part of a PRIDE event.

However, despite the coming together at the weigh-ins some fight fans are seeing through what they claim is little more than a pre-arranged tussle designed to sell a few more pay-per-views.

It remains to be seen whether or not this footage will lead to an increase in interest in the fight, particularly with it coming on the same evening as the much-anticipated heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua, but one expects that Ortiz's latest foray in the twilight of his combat sports career will be a curiosity, if nothing else.

Also on rt.com UFC legend Tito Ortiz wants Conor McGregor to LOSE at UFC 246: 'Karma's a b*tch!' (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies