'Came out of retirement for this?' Giant UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve's comeback marred by TWO low blows, loses by TKO

8 Dec, 2019 11:28
©  USA TODAY Sports / Amber Searls
'The Skyscraper' Stefan Struve's decision to make a UFC comeback didn't quite go as planned as he was caught with TWO low blows by rival fighter Ben Rothwell in Washington DC on Saturday night before losing the fight via TKO.

As anyone who has ever felt this very specific type of pain will attest, recovering from a low blow can be uncomfortable. Try adding a second to the mix and you will come close to understanding exactly what went through the head (and yes, groin) of Stefan Struve in his first fight since announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Rothwell connected with accidental groin shots on two occasions, leaving Struve writhing in agony on the canvas during the first two rounds of his fight with the Dutchman on Saturday night before finished the clearly weakened fighter with just seconds remaining in the second round.

Struve was afforded a full five minutes recovery time after the first blow, as referee Dan Miragliotta opted to not dock a point from Rothwell after deeming the strike accidental.

When it happened again in the second round, a one-point penalty was given to Rothwell but the scoring differentials didn't come in to play as the fight wouldn't see a third round.

Afterwards, Rothwell admitted that he connected with the accidental blows and paid tribute to Struve for his toughness.

"I'm not happy about what happened," Rothwell said post-fight.

"He took two very hard shots. He’s a man for standing up and competing to fight me, he could have taken the easy way out, he didn’t. He stepped up. Give it up for him please.

"They took a point away from me, I’m just gonna act like a got a point taken away from me from now on because you see I had to step it up and give the crowd a show."

Struve, meanwhile, was obviously frustrated by the manner of the fight's conclusion and left the cage shaking his head.

