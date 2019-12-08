'Came out of retirement for this?' Giant UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve's comeback marred by TWO low blows, loses by TKO

'The Skyscraper' Stefan Struve's decision to make a UFC comeback didn't quite go as planned as he was caught with TWO low blows by rival fighter Ben Rothwell in Washington DC on Saturday night before losing the fight via TKO.

As anyone who has ever felt this very specific type of pain will attest, recovering from a low blow can be uncomfortable. Try adding a second to the mix and you will come close to understanding exactly what went through the head (and yes, groin) of Stefan Struve in his first fight since announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Rothwell connected with accidental groin shots on two occasions, leaving Struve writhing in agony on the canvas during the first two rounds of his fight with the Dutchman on Saturday night before finished the clearly weakened fighter with just seconds remaining in the second round.

Struve was afforded a full five minutes recovery time after the first blow, as referee Dan Miragliotta opted to not dock a point from Rothwell after deeming the strike accidental.

When it happened again in the second round, a one-point penalty was given to Rothwell but the scoring differentials didn't come in to play as the fight wouldn't see a third round.

Poor Stefan Struve. Comes out of retirement for this. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 8, 2019

This sport can be so unkind sometimes. You come out of retirement, get kicked in the nuts twice and then get finished, all while the crowd were just vile and totally unsympathetic to your situation. Feel for Stefan Struve. #UFCDC — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 8, 2019

Dan Miragliotta lobbying Stefan Struve to continue because, hey, you're probably winning on the cards and I'll take a point, and, c'mon, just 90 seconds to go to make it out of this round. That was garbage officiating. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) December 8, 2019

Ben Rothwell gonna get a TKO win. Tough thing was, if Stefan Struve had been unable to continue, the fight would have ended in a no-contest. Fight has to go two full rounds to end in a technical decision on an accidental foul. So, Struve was stuck if he wanted his win (and win $) — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 8, 2019

Struve's testicles just chillin staring at each other backstage right now pic.twitter.com/Big2UOxfwG — The Strangle Squad (@_StrangleSquad) December 8, 2019

Afterwards, Rothwell admitted that he connected with the accidental blows and paid tribute to Struve for his toughness.

"I'm not happy about what happened," Rothwell said post-fight.

"He took two very hard shots. He’s a man for standing up and competing to fight me, he could have taken the easy way out, he didn’t. He stepped up. Give it up for him please.

"They took a point away from me, I’m just gonna act like a got a point taken away from me from now on because you see I had to step it up and give the crowd a show."

Struve, meanwhile, was obviously frustrated by the manner of the fight's conclusion and left the cage shaking his head.