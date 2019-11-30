'Don't let Roma happen again': Footage reveals Messi’s ill-fated warning to Barca teammates before they collapsed at Liverpool

Lionel Messi warned his Barcelona teammates to avoid a repeat of their collapse against Roma at half-time during last season’s UEFA Champions League semifinal defeat to Liverpool, new footage has revealed.

Messi and Barcelona crashed out of the tournament after suffering a 4-0 second leg defeat at Anfield, having won the first game 3-0 at the Nou Camp.

With the team 1-0 down at half-time at Anfield, captain Messi attempted to rouse the team, warning them they must avoid the same fate as befell them a year previously when they were dumped out of the Champions League quarterfinals after a famous comeback by Roma.

"Come on, guys, let's take a step forward," Messi is heard saying in footage shared by Marca from the club’s newdocumentary on Rakuten TV.

"We can't pass up this opportunity. Give it your all, we're there.

"We're going to start [the second half] strong. Remember, what happened at Roma was our fault, no one else's,” he adds.

"Don't let the same thing happen again. It was our fault and nothing more."

Messi's words proved in vain as Liverpool ripped Barca apart in the second half, adding a double from Georginio Wijnaldum and a second of the game from Divock Origi.

Footage online has shown the aftermath of the defeat as the Barcelona players sat in stunned silence in the away dressing room at Anfield.

Salen a la luz, imágenes inéditas del camerino del Barça luego de perder 4-0 contra Liverpool en Anfield cuando tenían un 3-0 a favor. Un velorio, un silencio escalofriante. Una de las tantas caras del fútbol: pic.twitter.com/tiRC051B64 — Don Futbol (@DonFutboI) November 29, 2019

Messi in particular was said to have been so distraught at the loss that he was seen wandering round the Anfield corridors in tears.