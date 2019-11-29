 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'P*ss and miss': Bizarre dog-peeing celebration costs college football team Ole Miss dear in Egg Bowl (VIDEO)

29 Nov, 2019 17:23
USA TODAY Sports / Matt Bush
Ole Miss watched their chances at claiming the 'Egg Bowl' flush down the drain after receiver Elijah Moore mimed a dog urinating after scoring a last-minute touchdown, prompting officials to issue a game-defining penalty.

Luke Logan missed the resulting extra point wide right which would have tied the game with just seconds remaining on the clock after the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty issued against Moore mandated that the crucial kick would be moved back by 15 yards.

The miss secured a nail-biting 21-20 win for Mississippi State in the 116th Egg Bowl, a series of games between the two prestigious schools dating back to 1901. The dog-peeing celebration turned Moore from hero to villain in a matter of moments, prompting howls of derision from the stands and on social media.

The incident is the latest in a long list of disciplinary incidents between the two rivals which, bizarrely, has featured another player, current Seattle Seahawk D.K. Metcalf, getting in hot water for performing a similar touchdown celebration.

Head coach Matt Luke defended Moore in the aftermath of the incident, saying that he won't be defined by the controversial celebration.

"That’s not who we are," Luke said. "We’ve been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened. That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment."

Somewhat predictably, social media hasn't been particularly kind to Moore following his celebratory faux pas. 

For Ole Miss, the defeat drops them to 4-8 for the season while Mississippi State can boast a more respectable 6-6 ledger - the minimum required win/loss record required for bowl eligibility.

And as for Elijah Moore? One suspects he will owe the Ole Miss fans an apology or two over the course of the coming days.

