WATCH: Turkish chef to the stars Salt Bae shares the workout routine behind his iconic seasoning technique

Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae has served some of the biggest names from the worlds of sport, politics and beyond, but as he revealed to RT Sport, perfecting his iconic seasoning technique requires some serious effort in the gym.

RT Sport caught up with Salt Bae – real name Nusret Gökçe – at the GFC 20 MMA event in Uzbek capital Tashkent, where he was a special guest at a fight card also attended by famous faces such as UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

WATCH: Khabib's cousin Omar fights at GFC 20 (commentary with Frank Mir)

Hitting the gym after the event with Uzbek MMA association chief Otabek Umarov, Salt Bae told RT Sport that despite being a butcher by trade he gets up early every to exercise before heading to work.

"Normally I’m a butcher, but I also like sport," said Nusret.

"Every morning I wake up early, first I do sport then all day working. Of course sport is very important. Also, you know, foods, protein, meat is very important for a sportsman," he added.

He also showed us the workout routine which keeps him in shape - and more importantly helps him to perform that trademark salt-sprinkle...