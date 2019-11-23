WATCH LIVE: Khabib's cousin Omar fights at GFC 20 (commentary from Frank Mir)

Follow all the action live as the highly-rated MMA prospect Omar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, puts his undefeated record on the line at Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) 20 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Omar Nurmagomedov, 11-0 in pro MMA, defends his bantamweight title against Argentinian Brian Gonzalez, a 6-0 contender who stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Russia’s Nikita Chistyakov.

Cageside will be Omar’s cousin Khabib, who arrived in Tashkent to much fanfare earlier this week and will be hoping his 22-year-old relative can continue his ascent that has seen him tipped as a future UFC prospect.

WATCH: ‘In Dagestan, you have to fight for respect’ – meet Nurmagomedov Jr.

Elsewhere on the card, Russia’s Shamil Zavurov (37-5-1) takes on Croatian Ivica ‘Terror’ Truscek (38-33-0) in a battle of two welterweight veterans.

RT Sport brings you live coverage from Humo Arena in the Uzbek capital, with commentary from former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

