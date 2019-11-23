WATCH LIVE: Khabib's cousin Omar fights at GFC 20 (commentary from Frank Mir)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2019 13:30
RT / GFC
Follow all the action live as the highly-rated MMA prospect Omar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, puts his undefeated record on the line at Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) 20 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Omar Nurmagomedov, 11-0 in pro MMA, defends his bantamweight title against Argentinian Brian Gonzalez, a 6-0 contender who stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Russia’s Nikita Chistyakov.

Cageside will be Omar’s cousin Khabib, who arrived in Tashkent to much fanfare earlier this week and will be hoping his 22-year-old relative can continue his ascent that has seen him tipped as a future UFC prospect. 

WATCH: ‘In Dagestan, you have to fight for respect’ – meet Nurmagomedov Jr. 

Elsewhere on the card, Russia’s Shamil Zavurov (37-5-1) takes on Croatian Ivica ‘Terror’ Truscek (38-33-0) in a battle of two welterweight veterans.     

RT Sport brings you live coverage from Humo Arena in the Uzbek capital, with commentary from former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Watch all the action in the video feed at the top of the page. 

