Training on the go: Russian gymnast Alexandra Soldatova shows off incredible flexibility at airport (VIDEO)

Russian rhythmic gymnastics star Alexandra Soldatova has proved that it’s possible to train even at an airport, showing off incredible flexibility while doing the splits on a travelator.

The 21-year-old posted a series of airport training pictures on her Instagram page, explaining that she doesn’t want to waste time while waiting for her connecting flight.

“When there are five hours before the connecting flight, but you need to warm up. Honestly, I have always wanted to do that,” Soldatova wrote, while also sharing jaw-dropping pictures on social media.

The gymnast didn’t take part in this year’s world championship, after being sidelined over health issues.

The four-time world champion lost consciousness during her performance at the World Challenge Cup in Portugal in September, prompting coaches to replace her with Ekaterina Selezneva on the verge of the world tournament.

One of the conteders to represent Russia at the 2020 Tokyo Games has repeatedly stressed that she has fully recovered from the frightening incident, noting that she continues her preparation for the Olympics.