‘This will be war!’ Aussie UFC fighter signs bout agreement IN BLOOD (PHOTO)

28 Nov, 2019 15:03
Australian welterweight Jake Matthews is ready to bleed freely for his pursuit of MMA glory – as he proved by signing his fight agreement to face Emil Meek at UFC Auckland in blood.

The UFC announced on Thursday that ‘The Celtic Kid’ – who is 15-4 in pro MMA – would throw down with Norwegian Meek in Auckland on February 23, on a card headlined by the mouthwatering lightweight showdown between Paul Felder and Dan Hooker.

Matthews, 25, showed his commitment to the cause by posting a picture of the bout agreement, sealed with a bloody fingerprint instead of a signature.

“I signed this one in blood. @ufc Auckland will be war!” he wrote, tagging ‘Valhalla’ Meek, who is 9-4 in his pro career.

Matthews is 4-1 in his last five octagon outings, beating Rostem Akman last time out via unanimous decision at UFC 243 in October.

Meek will be returning to action for the first time since July of 2018, when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Bartosz Fabinski at UFC Fight Night 134. He will be looking to arrest a two-fight losing streak and to pick up what would be a second win in four UFC bouts.  

Elsewhere on the card at Spark Arena, heavyweights Ben Sosoli and Marcos Rogerio de Lima will meet, while Tyson Pedro and Vinicius Moreira will do battle at light heavyweight.

