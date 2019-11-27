 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
60,000 people ordered to flee as another explosion rocks burning Texas chemical plant (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
HomeSport News

Messi marks 700th game for Barcelona with YET ANOTHER SCORING RECORD to put Catalans in control against Dortmund

27 Nov, 2019 20:52
Get short URL
Messi marks 700th game for Barcelona with YET ANOTHER SCORING RECORD to put Catalans in control against Dortmund
Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Lionel Messi marked his 700th official game with Barcelona by doubling their lead against Borussia Dortmund in the teams' Champions League group stage clash at the Nou Camp.

Messi collected a Luis Suarez pass in the 33rd minute, steering the ball past Roman Burki in the Dortmund goal to hand Barcelona a 2-0 lead. 

Messi had earlier assisted strike partner Suarez when he shot through Burki's legs to put Barcelona in front just before the half-hour mark, having seen an earlier strike ruled out for offside.

For Messi, the goal was his 613th for Barcelona in a landmark 700th game - making him just the second player to reach the appearance milestone after midfield legend Xavi, who turned out 767 times for the Catalans.

Messi set for 700th Barcelona game as he continues pursuit of Xavi & Pele records

Messi's goal also means he has now scored against 34 different teams in the Champions League - moving him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and former Real Madrid great Raul.  

Barca went into the break looking good for qualification from Group F, knowing a win would seal a spot in the last 16 with a game to spare.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies