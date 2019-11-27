Messi marks 700th game for Barcelona with YET ANOTHER SCORING RECORD to put Catalans in control against Dortmund

Lionel Messi marked his 700th official game with Barcelona by doubling their lead against Borussia Dortmund in the teams' Champions League group stage clash at the Nou Camp.

Messi collected a Luis Suarez pass in the 33rd minute, steering the ball past Roman Burki in the Dortmund goal to hand Barcelona a 2-0 lead.

Messi had earlier assisted strike partner Suarez when he shot through Burki's legs to put Barcelona in front just before the half-hour mark, having seen an earlier strike ruled out for offside.

For Messi, the goal was his 613th for Barcelona in a landmark 700th game - making him just the second player to reach the appearance milestone after midfield legend Xavi, who turned out 767 times for the Catalans.

Messi's goal also means he has now scored against 34 different teams in the Champions League - moving him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and former Real Madrid great Raul.

Barca went into the break looking good for qualification from Group F, knowing a win would seal a spot in the last 16 with a game to spare.

