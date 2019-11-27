 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Time to give the fans what they want’: Ferguson teases Khabib showdown with epic video as fight edges closer to confirmation

27 Nov, 2019 13:24
Get short URL
‘Time to give the fans what they want’: Ferguson teases Khabib showdown with epic video as fight edges closer to confirmation
Getty Images
Tony Ferguson left social media salivating at the prospect of his long-awaited showdown with UFC lightweight champion Khabib as the American vowed it was “time to give the fans what they want.”

‘El Cucuy’ is finally set to throw down with Dagestani destroyer Khabib next year after four previous attempts to get the pair in the Octagon were scuppered due to injury or illness to one or other of the fighters.

UFC chief Dana White signaled this week that the undefeated Khabib would meet Ferguson at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18 next year.    

'5th time's a charm': UFC boss Dana White targets April for long-awaited showdown between Khabib & Ferguson

And former lightweight interim champ Ferguson, who is on a 12-fight win streak, is clearly relishing the prospect.

The Californian fighter posted a video clip to his social media accounts containing a montage of some of his finest finishes as well as face-offs with Khabib from previously-cancelled bouts.

“No more games. I’m open for business. Time to give the fans what they want,” the 35-year-old wrote, adding his trademark sign-off, “Champ Sh*t Only.”

The tweet was already fast approaching 10,000 likes just a few hours after being posted.  

According to Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the fight agreement between the pair has already been signed.

The Russian, 31, will be putting his 28-0 record on the line while Ferguson, who stands 26-3 in pro MMA, will be aiming to prolong a win streak stretching back more than six years.

Also on rt.com 'Tiramisu needs an ass-whooping!' Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson top trash talk quotes

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies