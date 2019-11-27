‘Time to give the fans what they want’: Ferguson teases Khabib showdown with epic video as fight edges closer to confirmation

Tony Ferguson left social media salivating at the prospect of his long-awaited showdown with UFC lightweight champion Khabib as the American vowed it was “time to give the fans what they want.”

‘El Cucuy’ is finally set to throw down with Dagestani destroyer Khabib next year after four previous attempts to get the pair in the Octagon were scuppered due to injury or illness to one or other of the fighters.

UFC chief Dana White signaled this week that the undefeated Khabib would meet Ferguson at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18 next year.

And former lightweight interim champ Ferguson, who is on a 12-fight win streak, is clearly relishing the prospect.

The Californian fighter posted a video clip to his social media accounts containing a montage of some of his finest finishes as well as face-offs with Khabib from previously-cancelled bouts.

No more games. I’m open for business. Time to give the fans what they want 🕶 Champ Shit Only™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @danawhite @ballengeegroupmma # makeufcgreatagain pic.twitter.com/HxVb1c9mXX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 27, 2019

“No more games. I’m open for business. Time to give the fans what they want,” the 35-year-old wrote, adding his trademark sign-off, “Champ Sh*t Only.”

The tweet was already fast approaching 10,000 likes just a few hours after being posted.

According to Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the fight agreement between the pair has already been signed.

Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/ifG2f9Yt9l — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 26, 2019

The Russian, 31, will be putting his 28-0 record on the line while Ferguson, who stands 26-3 in pro MMA, will be aiming to prolong a win streak stretching back more than six years.