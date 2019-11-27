'The most beautiful hands I have ever seen': Daniil Medvedev acknowledges weird Twitter account dedicated to his HANDS

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has been hailed for his forehand and backhand play throughout a blockbuster 2019. So much so that one fan has decided to dedicate a Twitter account entirely to his "beautiful hands".

The world number five has attracted a swath of news fans since his barnstorming year in 2019, but by far the weirdest of all his wellwishers is one fan who has decided to take his homage to Medvedev to the next level and set up an account solely as a shrine to his ...hands.

Medvedev's hand signals made headlines when he flipped off the US Open crowd during his run to the men's final at Flushing Meadows, which earned him a reputation as the 'bad boy' of tennis, one of which he disputes he is worthy.

And now, a very special message from Daniil Medvedev. pic.twitter.com/hlfhhjULCA — Wilfy (@whitelinefervor) August 31, 2019

But this account shows an appreciation for the softer side of Medvedev's mitts, or, as the account suggests: "the most beautiful hands I have ever seen in ATP tour."

Creatively named 'Daniil Medvedev hands', the account posts strange close-ups of Daniil's digets on court and even in public appearances, with photos ranging from the US Open, where Medvedev reached the final in New York back in October, to slots on Russian chat shows.

And the 23-year-old Muscovite acknowledged the handiwork, responding with the caption "this account...." to a post with a string of bemused emojis, giving the impression he was more creeped out than impressed.

If the mystery fanatic ever gets to shake hands with his hero, they would most likely not only never wash said hand again, but post eery closeups to the Twitter account.

Medvedev failed to fully capitalize on his US Open run, where he became the first Russian to reach a Grand Slam final since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open, but failed to best Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Despite winning the Shanghai Masters in October by thrashing fellow rising star Alexander Zverev, he suffered a string of ATP Finals defeats to rivals Nadal, Zverev and eventual winner Stefanos Tsitsipas.