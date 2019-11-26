 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
A cute shot from an acute angle: Watch Paulo Dybala's stunning free-kick winner for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)

26 Nov, 2019 23:09
© Insidefoto / Andrea Staccioli
Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala produced a moment of magic from a tight angle to fire the Serie A side to a 1-0 win over La Liga side Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash in Turin.

Juve had already qualified for the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition, but Atletico were battling to secure the second spot in the group, which meant the Italian side were forced to stay on their guard against a side desperate to pick up a victory.

It made for a tense, tight encounter in Turin that was separated by a solitary goal – and what a goal it was.

With a free-kick opportunity to the right of the penalty area, just a yard or two from the goal line, Dybala stepped up and fired a viciously swerving shot over the defensive wall and into the net via the underside of the crossbar for a brilliant goal.

© Imago Images / Jonathan Moscrop

It was a strike good enough to win any game, and it sealed all three points for Juve, whose victory further cemented their dominance of Group D as they secured the top spot with one match still to play.

