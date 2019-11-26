A cute shot from an acute angle: Watch Paulo Dybala's stunning free-kick winner for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (VIDEO)

Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala produced a moment of magic from a tight angle to fire the Serie A side to a 1-0 win over La Liga side Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash in Turin.

Juve had already qualified for the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition, but Atletico were battling to secure the second spot in the group, which meant the Italian side were forced to stay on their guard against a side desperate to pick up a victory.

It made for a tense, tight encounter in Turin that was separated by a solitary goal – and what a goal it was.

This free kick doesn't even make sense 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xAgG2plygX — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 26, 2019

Ohhhh Paulo Dybala! 😲That is outstanding! A stunning free-kick from the Argentine diamond 🎯🤩 pic.twitter.com/JkKzv2TBQ8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2019

With a free-kick opportunity to the right of the penalty area, just a yard or two from the goal line, Dybala stepped up and fired a viciously swerving shot over the defensive wall and into the net via the underside of the crossbar for a brilliant goal.

It was a strike good enough to win any game, and it sealed all three points for Juve, whose victory further cemented their dominance of Group D as they secured the top spot with one match still to play.