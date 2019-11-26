 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Never nutmeg Ronaldo!' Juventus star trolled after teammate's cheeky training move (VIDEO)

26 Nov, 2019 19:16
'Never nutmeg Ronaldo!' Juventus star trolled after teammate's cheeky training move (VIDEO)
© AFP / Marco Bertorello
Social media users have seen the funny side of a Juventus training ground video which shows Italy international Leonardo Bonucci fooling Cristiano Ronaldo during a training ground exercise, even if the Portuguese marksman doesn't.

Ronaldo has a history of making a mockery of defenders throughout his record-breaking career but apparently doesn't like it so much when the tables are turned, after the video which emerged from the Juventus Center training ground shows the five time Ballon d'Or winner being nonplussed when 'nutmegged' in training - even as his Juve teammates respond with laughter.

Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala is seen in the background attempting to maintain his composure, while Ronaldo carries on with the train exercise stone-faced.

At one point he even appears to gesture his frustration at Bonucci who appears to respond with laughter, while Dybala begins to applaud. 

Finally, Ronaldo seems to throw a quick thumbs-up in the direction of his the man responsible. 

Ronaldo, as well as Bonucci and Dybala, will get their chance to put their skills to more effective use when they host Atletico Madrid in a crucial Champions League tie on Thursday in a game which will likely bring back memories of the Portuguese's time with Real Madrid and the feud with their city rivals Atletico. 

Ronaldo is expected to start the game despite rumors of a rift with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri after he was substituted early on two occasions earlier this month. 

He declared himself fully fit while on international duty with Portugal (where he scored four goals in two games) before once again facing questions as to a supposed lingering knee injury. 

