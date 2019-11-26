 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC
Moonwalk on ice: Young San Jose Sharks player produces Michael Jackson-inspired celebration during shootout (VIDEO)

26 Nov, 2019 13:51
© AFP / Pascal George | Twitter / @SanJoseSharks
A pair of aspiring young hockey players both scored and celebrated goals during a mid-game shootout at a San Jose Sharks' NHL game this week, but their two celebrations produced two very different results.

During the intermission shootout at the San Jose vs New York Islanders clash, two teams of youngsters representing the two NHL franchises skated out onto the ice for a crowd-pleasing shootout.

And the Sharks' number 44 decided that this was his moment to shine as he produced a brilliant spin move before shooting the puck through the legs of the Islanders' young goaltender.

But, not content with his eye-catching finish, number 44 then skated off in celebration, as he put his hand to his helmet and moonwalked backwards across the ice.

Clearly, his celebration inspired his teammate, as the Sharks' number 47 stepped up and scored a less flamboyant finish before attempting a celebration of his own. 

But his one-legged, arm-waving, fist-pumping celebration didn't have the same grace as his moonwalking teammate as his standing leg slipped out from under him, sending him crashing down onto the ice in a sitting position.

