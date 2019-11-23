 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mugshot shows boxing star Errol Spence Jr's face injuries after high-speed Ferrari horror crash which led to DWI charge

23 Nov, 2019 17:24
Undefeated boxer Errol Spence Jr. escaped with his life but was left with several bumps and bruises, and a drink-driving charge, after the IBF welterweight champion flipped his Ferrari in a high-speed accident last month.

Spence, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his luxury car before it flipped several times in Dallas, Texas in the early hours of October 10. 

The 29-year-old fighter, who sports an impressive 26-0 record, was later charged with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) after he was released from the hospital after amazingly escaping serious damage in the incident.

Earlier that night he had posted a series of photographs and videos to social media showing him at a nightclub.

The mugshot of the pound-for-pound great taken by the Dallas Police Department shows the boxer with a series of scrapes and bruises on his face, as well as a bloodshot right eye. 

Following the accident, Spence was criticized for boasting about the lack of serious injuries he suffered in the accident when he said of the smash: "No broken bones, I am a savage!"

Spence last fought on September 28 where he earned a split decision win against Shawn Porter to retain the IBF welterweight title, and gain the WBC iteration of the same title. 

He can boast an impressive 21 knockouts from his 26 victories, including an 11th round finish of British favorite Kell Brook in May 2017.

