'Certain players need to be left to cool off': Juve boss Sarri denies Ronaldo rift after ruling him out of Serie A clash

Maurizio Sarri says reports of a rift with Cristiano Ronaldo are off the mark after ruling him out of Juventus' match with Atalanta this weekend despite the star forward being declared fit to represent Portugal.

Sarri told Italian media that there was "no need to clarify" the status of his relationship with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after revealing that he will miss Saturday afternoon's Serie A encounter.

This comes after Ronaldo appeared upset with Sarri after being substituted early in two successive Juventus games against Lokomotiv Moscow and AC Milan. Despite apparent fitness concerns, Ronaldo was selected for Portugal in their matches with Luxembourg (where he scored a hat-trick) and Luxembourg (in which he scored once).

Speaking to the media last week, Ronaldo initially assuaged concerns regarding his fitness by declaring that he was in good condition - an assertion which was doubled down on by the Portugal coaching staff.

However, after helping his country book their spot at Euro 2020 - and moving on to 99 international goals in the process - Ronaldo later admitted that he hadn't been "100 percent" in Juve's games against Lokomotiv and Milan.

Sarri appears to be cautious with regard to imposing a full schedule on Ronaldo amid concerns that the 34-year-old is battling wear and tear on a lingering knee issue.

"The problem is that on Tuesday, he told us that he was still not feeling well," Sarri outlined to the media.

"Our objective is to have him back for the Champions League. I'm 99 percent sure he won't make it tomorrow."

Ronaldo has so far found the net five times in 10 Serie A appearances this season for Juventus, as well as adding another goal in four further Champions League appearances.

Juve host Atletico Madrid in their penultimate Champions League group stage game on Tuesday, having already qualified for the knockout rounds but aiming to take top spot in the group.