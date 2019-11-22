NFL upholds 'indefinite ban' against Myles Garrett over helmet attack as Browns star alleges Mason Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is no closer to a return to the field after the NFL upheld an indefinite suspension against him for hitting Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, despite Garrett claiming he was racially abused.

Garrett, a former first pick in the NFL draft, was issued with the indefinite suspension for striking Rudolph during a melee which occurred with eight seconds remaining during the Browns' 21-7 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago.

The 6ft 4in defensive end removed Steelers' quarterback Rudolph's helmet and struck him on the head with it following a confrontation between the two which caused both benches to empty and flood the field. Two further players, Maurkice Pouncey of the Steelers and Larry Ogunjobi of the Browns, were also handed suspensions for their roles in the ensuing squabble.

Garrett has remained tight-lipped since the incident, save for a choreographed statement jointly released by him and the Browns, but stated his case during a Thursday disciplinary meeting with the NFL where it was reported by US media that Garrett alleged that Rudolph used a racial slur against him, prompting Garrett's violent reaction.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said.

"Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, have reached their decisions on the discipline appeals for Myles Garrett and Maurkice Pouncey following last week's Pittsburgh-Cleveland game," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday.

"Thrash has upheld all discipline issued to Myles Garrett."

This means that Garrett will not play again this season and opens up the possibility of his suspension extending into next season given that he will have to be officially cleared for return by the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.